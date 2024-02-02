MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $25,600.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $22,650.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $22,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXCT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

