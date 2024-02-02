Medallion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Medallion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Medallion Bank stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.
About Medallion Bank
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.
