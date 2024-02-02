Medallion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Medallion Bank stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

