Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.07. 1,765,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,146. The stock has a market cap of $322.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,442,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

