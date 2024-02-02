Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $298.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average is $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

