Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

