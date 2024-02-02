Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $370.73 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.95. The company has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

