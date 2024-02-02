Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $385.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

