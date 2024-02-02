Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEO stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

