Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,932 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.