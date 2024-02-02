Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 141,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NULV opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

