Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

