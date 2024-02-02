Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 834 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

