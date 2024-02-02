Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 50,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $627,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,658,981 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

