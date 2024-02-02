Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

