Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $535.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.05.

Shares of META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

