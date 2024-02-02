Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.05.

Shares of META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.85. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

