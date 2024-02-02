Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $536.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $536.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.05.

META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

