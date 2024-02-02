Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.