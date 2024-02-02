Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,343 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

