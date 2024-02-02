Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

