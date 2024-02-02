Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

