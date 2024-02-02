Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 387.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $484.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $484.57.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

