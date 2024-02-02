Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

