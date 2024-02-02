Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

