Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

