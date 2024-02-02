MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. 420,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

