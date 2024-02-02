Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 2,895,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

