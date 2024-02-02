Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

