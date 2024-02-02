Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

MU stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

