Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,613. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

