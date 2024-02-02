Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.70

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 16768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 71.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

