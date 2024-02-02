MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,354 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MIND opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

