Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

MTX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

