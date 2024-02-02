Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MTX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,550. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,350 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
