Mizuho Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.