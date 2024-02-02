MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 3.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $425.90 and last traded at $421.86. Approximately 392,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,237,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.07.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -154.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,277 shares of company stock worth $55,549,581. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

