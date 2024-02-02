Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PYPL stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

