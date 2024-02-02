Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Rogers worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 564,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,707,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

ROG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.72. 18,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

