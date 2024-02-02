Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 41,225 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers accounts for about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 50,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.47. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Insider Activity

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.