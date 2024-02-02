Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,075. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

