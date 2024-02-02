Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 8,940 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $19,509,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.