Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of ATI worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 391,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ATI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 597,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.