Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 13,136 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Verona Pharma worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 5,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Martin Edwards acquired 33,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,393.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,730. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

