Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises about 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $180.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,083. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $248,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock worth $5,391,897. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

