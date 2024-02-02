Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $83.16.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

