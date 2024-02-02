Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

CF traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,041. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

