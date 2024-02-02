Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 420,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

