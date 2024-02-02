Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 2,797 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Albany International worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,290. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

