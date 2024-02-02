Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 5,316 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,999. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.