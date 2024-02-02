Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 5,767 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Southwest Gas worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.